Founded in 1998, Retro Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo Company, Ltd. We’re a state-of-the-art team working closely with our partners in Japan to bring cutting-edge games to Nintendo platforms such as the Wii™. Our studio is located in beautiful Austin, Texas. With rolling hills to the north, rivers threading through town, abundant wildlife, and a laid-back, cosmopolitan culture, Austin is a dynamic and truly wonderful place to live. With plentiful outdoor activities and a vibrant, diverse music scene, there's something for everyone in Austin, especially if you're a connoisseur of all things barbecue. Our team is composed of industry veterans and leaders with decades of experience creating compelling games for the global market. The award-winning Metroid Prime™ series reflects our passion, creativity, and dedication to excellence, and we’re working hard to ensure our future titles uphold the industry-leading Nintendo standard of quality.

