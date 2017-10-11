KingsIsle Entertainment
If you are a creative, skilled, high energy individual, passionate about your work and of high moral character, then email your resume today with the position you are interested in clearly stated in the subject line. However, we accept resumes for any/all gaming positions. Candidates must be willing to relocate to Austin or Dallas to be considered.
Available Positions:
- Lead Game Designer (Mobile Games)
- General 3D Artist (MMO)
- Java Software Engineer
- Associate Producer (Sound)
- Systems Administrator II
Job Location: Round Rock
https://kingsisle.catsone.com/careers/
Opportunity posted October 11, 2017