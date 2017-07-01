Brazen Animation

Brazen Animation is an audacious gathering of artists, animators, scientists, writers, designers, producers and marketers. In 2013, industry veterans from places such as Disney, Fox/Blue Sky, Sony, Reel FX, Dallas Mavericks and Green Grass Studios came together to form Brazen Animation. In a world saturated with “throw away entertainment" we have only one goal: to tell inspirational stories with meaning and purpose, utilizing cutting edge technology and bold visuals. Brazen exists to encourage people to pursue greatness. Put simply: we want everyone to be Brazen.

Available Positions: General applications are currently being accepted.

Job Location: Dallas



http://www.brazenanimation.com/careers/

Opportunity posted July 01, 2017