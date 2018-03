Electronic Arts Austin

Electronic Arts Inc. is a leading global interactive entertainment software company. EA delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, personal computers, mobile phones and tablets. EA Austin houses IT operations and a Worldwide Customer Experience Center in Austin that serves as a global hub for the team that helps customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Available Positions:

Austin Mobile Studio: Project Technical Director

Senior Security Engineering Program Manager

Director Security Engineering & Engagement

Contract Recruiter

QA Manager

Austin Mobile Studio: Product Manager - The Simpsons Tapped Out

Dev Ops Engineer (University Grad)

Austin Mobile Studio: Server Software Engineer - The Simpsons Tapped Out

Dev Ops Engineer (University Grad)

Austin Mobile Studio: Server Software Engineer - The Simpsons Tapped Out

PMO Tools Administrator

BioWare Austin: Development Director for Anthem

Build Engineer - DRE

Career Opportunities: Software Developer in Test

Security Architect - Game & Product Security

Senior Manager of Social Media Support

UI Engineer Intern

Quality Coach

Data Engineer Intern

Enterprise Security Engineer

Software Developer in Test

Strategic Sourcing Manager

Software Engineer (University Grad)

Austin Mobile Studio: Senior Development Director

Austin Mobile Stuido: Server Technical Director

Austin Mobile Studio: Senior Server Software Engineer

Austin Mobile Studio: Producer

Austin

http://careers.ea.com/our-locations/austin

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017