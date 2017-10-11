Certain Affinity

Certain Affinity (CA) was founded in 2006 with the goal of creating innovative, top-quality action games. CA brings an experienced, talented group together to form one of the largest independent developers in Austin, Texas. The company's 70+ full-time employees include veterans from dozens of successful game studios. Max Hoberman, CA's founder, serves as President and Creative Director. A 10-year veteran of Bungie, Max was one of the key people responsible for the success of the Halo franchise, having led efforts to bring the game online as Multiplayer, Interface, and Online lead for both Halo 2 and Halo 3. The company's leadership has taken a calculated, long-term approach to building the business, starting with multiplayer maps for the Halo series and co-development on Left 4 Dead. Since then, CA has gone on to ship more than a dozen products, which when combined have sold more than 70 million copies. Notable releases include co-development on Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Black Ops, downloadable competitive and cooperative content for Halo: Reach and Halo Anniversary, as well as the original strategy game Age of Booty and original action role playing game Crimson Alliance. Certain Affinity's rare exposure to so many top-tier developers, publishers, and franchises has helped the company build a world-class team ready for the industry’s next generation of games. Certain Affinity’s latest project is still under wraps, but will be announced shortly.

Available Positions: