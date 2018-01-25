Bluepoint Games
Bluepoint Games specializes in technology driven console and game engine development, with a focus on delivering the highest possible quality to publishers and gamers alike. The team has remastered classic PS2 games in high definition for the PS3 and Xbox 360 (Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, God of War® Collection, Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection), shipped original titles (Blast Factor, the first available downloadable game on the PlayStation Network), and developed its own proprietary game engine (Bluepoint Engine).
Available Positions:
- Senior 3D Character Artist
- Senior Graphics Engineer
- Senior General Engineer
- 3D Character Artist
- VFX Artist
- Environment Concept Artist
- Technical Animator Rigger
- Lead Animator
- Character Concept Artist
Job Location: Austin
http://bluepointgames.com/employment-opportunities/
