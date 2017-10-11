Austin Visuals

Founded in 2007 by Matthew Winters, Austin Visuals 3D Animation Studio is home to a powerhouse team of elite Animation Experts that specialize in producing high-quality, concept-to-launch 3D animation, architectural renderings, television commercials, web commercials, videography, and visual effects deliverables for a local and global client base. Our team of specialists include award-winning animators, graphic designers, concept artists, producers, and technical directors integrating experienced veterans with innovative young talent from the world’s most prestigious animation educational programs. The core of the company’s talent pool draws from the most creative, innovative, and skilled artists in the world.

Available Positions: