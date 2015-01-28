Airship Syndicate

Introducing Airship Syndicate, a new independent game development studio based in thriving Austin. Airship is helmed by comic legend Joe Madureira, creator of Darksiders and the comic series Battle Chasers. The team features key members from the Vigil Games crew, best known for Darksiders and Darksiders II. We love working on games, as our track record demonstrates, and can’t wait to make some cool new stuff. RPG? Metroidvania? Battle Chasers Open World Kart Racer? You never know. Any way you shake it, adventure is the name of the game.



