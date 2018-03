TMO at Folk Alliance International

The Texas Music Office joins Kessler Theater Presents to host the Texas Music Showcase on Feb 14-17 in Kansas City at the annual Folk Alliance International Conference.

The conference will feature many Texas music showcases, including the big showcase on Wednesday Feb 17th featuring Jaimee Harris, Rachel Laven, The Western Flyers, SaulPaul, Sam Baker, Bob Livingston, and Los Texmaniacs (featuring Flaco Jimenez).