The Top Selling Texas Artists in 2017 at Texas Record Stores
We put out a call to all the record stores in our Texas Music Industry Directory, and have now compiled our now annual lists of Top-Selling Texas Artists in 2017.
"2017 was a great year for Texas Music, but a tough year for record stores in Houston. Sales after Hurricane Harvey were anemic and were followed by disappointing holiday sales," notes Cactus Music owner Quinn Bishop. "I'm certain that many dollars that would have been used to buy gifts were used to replace necessary or essential items. That said, we scraped through and are looking forward to 2018."
Bishop also noted that many of the higher positions on Cactus Music's sales chart can be directly attributed to "a personal appearance, in-store performance or a green room signing at the venue."
"These events drive sales and vault titles by those artists to the top of our chart," Bishop continued. "Fourteen of the twenty titles listed here benefited from such an event. On Record Store Day, our autograph session with Bun B of UGK moved hundreds of copies of their re-issued vinyl titles which represented over 30% of our sales on the day of our highest volume. Performances and meet and greets by former Houstonians such as Rodney Crowell, The Mastersons and Carolyn Wonderland presented an opportunity for the artists to reconnect with family and old friends. They were great fun."
CACTUS MUSIC (Houston)
1. UGK - Too Hard to Swallow (LP re-issue)
2. Kendrick Lamar - Damn (the album prominately features Texans)
3. Rodney Crowell - Close ties
4. Spoon - Hot Thoughts
5. Black Angels - Death Song
6. Mastersons - Transient Lullaby
7. Waterparks - Double Dare (LP)
8. Carolyn Wonderland - Moon goes Missing
9. Doyle Bramhall III - Rich Man
10. MVP - Milligan Vaughan Project
11. Townes Van Zandt - Live at Austin City Limits (RSD LP)
12. Steve Earle - So you Wanna Be an Outlaw
13. Willie Nelson - God's Problem Child
14. Lil Keke - Don't Mess Wit Texas
15. Charlie and the Regrets
16. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Live At Carnegie Hall (RSD LP)
17. Old 97s - Graveyard Whistling
18. Nina Diaz - Beat is Dead
19. Gary Clark Jr - Live in north America 2016
20. Radney Foster - to See the Stars
21. Ray Wylie Hubbard - Tell the Devil
22. Vodi - Talk
ANTONE'S RECORDS (Austin)
1. Various artists - KGSR Broadcasts Vol. 25
2. LeRoi Brothers - Check This Action
3. Bluebonnets - Tonewrecker
4. Peacemakers - Peacemakers
5. Dylan Bishop - The Exciting Sounds of Dylan Bishop
6. Eve & The Exiles - You Know She Did
7. Lost Counts - Found!
8. Mooks - Side 2
9. East Side Kings - East Side Kings
10. Heybale - Play Me A Cheatin' Song
11. Gary Clark Jr. - Blak And Blu
12. Colton Turner - Colton Turner
13. Boley's - Boley's
14. Gary Clark Jr. - Live
15. Don Leady & His Rockin' Revue - Poppy Toppy Gone
16. Milligan Vaughan Project - MVP
17. Soul Supporters - Soul Supporters
18. Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016
19. Blaze Foley - Lost Muscle Shoals Recordings
20. Townes Van Zandt - Live At The Old Quarter
GOOD RECORDS (Dallas)
1. The Texas Gentlemen – Outta The Blues EP
2. St Vincent – Masseduction
3. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly
4. Charley Crockett – In The Night
5. Vandoliers – The Native
6. Charley Crocket - Lil G.L.'s Honky Tonk Jubilee
7. Old 97’s – Graveyard Whistling
8. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic
9. The Black Angels – Death Song
10. The New Year – Snow
11. Toadies - The Lower Side of Uptown
12. Sarah Jaffe – Bad Baby
13. Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016
14. Leon Bridges – Coming Home
15. Calhoun – Football Night In America
16. BNQT – Volume 1
17. Corner Suns – Corner Suns
18. Erykah Badu - But You Caint Use My Phone
19. New Fumes - Teeming 2
20. Various Artists – The Sound Of Deep Ellum (re-issue)
WATERLOO RECORDS (Austin)
1. Spoon - Hot Thoughts
2. Various - All ATX V5 - Back To The Armadillo
3. Shinyribs - I Got Your Medicine
4. Willie Nelson - God's Problem Child
5. Leon Bridges - Coming Home
6. Black Angels - Death Song
7. Solange - Seat At The Table
8. Steve Earle & The Dukes - So You Wannabe An Outlaw
9. St. Vincent - Masseducation
10. Dale Watson & Ray Benson - Dale & Ray
11. Ray Wylie Hubbard - Tell The Devil I'm Gettin' There As Fast As I Can
12. Rodney Crowell - Close Ties
13. Milligan Vaughan Project - MVP Milligan Vaughan Project
14. Gary Clark Jr - Live North America 2
15. Robert Earl Keen - Live Dinner Reunion
16. Old 97's - Graveyard Whistling
17. Hayes Carll - Lovers & Leavers
18. Beyonce - Lemonade
19. Eric Johnson - Collage
20. (tied) Bruce Robison - Bruce Robison and The Back Porch Band
20. (tied) Khalid - American Teen
EXPLODED RECORDS (Austin)
1. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein - Stranger Things Soundtrack
2. Townes Van Zandt - Self Titled
3. Exploded Drawing - 7 Years
4. The Deli - Vibes 3
5. UGK- Ridin Dirty
6. Gary Clark Jr. - Live in North America 2016
7. Eliot Lipp - Skywave
8. Octopus Project - Memory Mirror
9. Walker Lukens - Tell it to the Judge
10. Leon Bridges - Coming Home
DOC'S RECORDS AND VINTAGE (Fort Worth)
"These are in no particular order," notes owner Jenkins Boyd. "It should be noted that these are all vinyl sales."
ZZ Top
Thirteenth Floor Elevators
Spoon
Leon Bridges
Doug Sahm / Sir Douglas Quintet
George Strait
Ornette Coleman
Quaker City Nighthawks
Black Angels
Toadies
Butthole Surfers
The Sword
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Pantera
Gary Clark Jr.
Selena
Janis Joplin
Buddy Holly
Lightnin Hopkins
Blind Lemon Jefferson
MUSIC CONNECTION (San Antonio)
1. Z-RO
2. South Park Mexican
3. Trae Tha Truth
4. George Starit
5. Sunny & The Sunliners
6. Willie Nelson
7. Selena
8. ZZ Top
9. Doug Sahm
10. Puppet
11. Ashlee Rose
12. Stevie Ray Vaughan
13. Slim Thug
14. Scarface
15. DJ Screw
16. Mars Volta
17. UGK
18. Juan Gotti
19. Pantera
20. Randy Rogers Band