The Top Selling Texas Artists in 2017 at Texas Record Stores

We put out a call to all the record stores in our Texas Music Industry Directory, and have now compiled our now annual lists of Top-Selling Texas Artists in 2017.

"2017 was a great year for Texas Music, but a tough year for record stores in Houston. Sales after Hurricane Harvey were anemic and were followed by disappointing holiday sales," notes Cactus Music owner Quinn Bishop. "I'm certain that many dollars that would have been used to buy gifts were used to replace necessary or essential items. That said, we scraped through and are looking forward to 2018."

Bishop also noted that many of the higher positions on Cactus Music's sales chart can be directly attributed to "a personal appearance, in-store performance or a green room signing at the venue."



"These events drive sales and vault titles by those artists to the top of our chart," Bishop continued. "Fourteen of the twenty titles listed here benefited from such an event. On Record Store Day, our autograph session with Bun B of UGK moved hundreds of copies of their re-issued vinyl titles which represented over 30% of our sales on the day of our highest volume. Performances and meet and greets by former Houstonians such as Rodney Crowell, The Mastersons and Carolyn Wonderland presented an opportunity for the artists to reconnect with family and old friends. They were great fun."



CACTUS MUSIC (Houston)

1. UGK - Too Hard to Swallow (LP re-issue)

2. Kendrick Lamar - Damn (the album prominately features Texans)

3. Rodney Crowell - Close ties

4. Spoon - Hot Thoughts

5. Black Angels - Death Song

6. Mastersons - Transient Lullaby

7. Waterparks - Double Dare (LP)

8. Carolyn Wonderland - Moon goes Missing

9. Doyle Bramhall III - Rich Man

10. MVP - Milligan Vaughan Project

11. Townes Van Zandt - Live at Austin City Limits (RSD LP)

12. Steve Earle - So you Wanna Be an Outlaw

13. Willie Nelson - God's Problem Child

14. Lil Keke - Don't Mess Wit Texas

15. Charlie and the Regrets

16. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Live At Carnegie Hall (RSD LP)

17. Old 97s - Graveyard Whistling

18. Nina Diaz - Beat is Dead

19. Gary Clark Jr - Live in north America 2016

20. Radney Foster - to See the Stars

21. Ray Wylie Hubbard - Tell the Devil

22. Vodi - Talk

ANTONE'S RECORDS (Austin)

1. Various artists - KGSR Broadcasts Vol. 25

2. LeRoi Brothers - Check This Action

3. Bluebonnets - Tonewrecker

4. Peacemakers - Peacemakers

5. Dylan Bishop - The Exciting Sounds of Dylan Bishop

6. Eve & The Exiles - You Know She Did

7. Lost Counts - Found!

8. Mooks - Side 2

9. East Side Kings - East Side Kings

10. Heybale - Play Me A Cheatin' Song

11. Gary Clark Jr. - Blak And Blu

12. Colton Turner - Colton Turner

13. Boley's - Boley's

14. Gary Clark Jr. - Live

15. Don Leady & His Rockin' Revue - Poppy Toppy Gone

16. Milligan Vaughan Project - MVP

17. Soul Supporters - Soul Supporters

18. Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016

19. Blaze Foley - Lost Muscle Shoals Recordings

20. Townes Van Zandt - Live At The Old Quarter

GOOD RECORDS (Dallas)



1. The Texas Gentlemen – Outta The Blues EP

2. St Vincent – Masseduction

3. The Texas Gentlemen – TX Jelly

4. Charley Crockett – In The Night

5. Vandoliers – The Native

6. Charley Crocket - Lil G.L.'s Honky Tonk Jubilee

7. Old 97’s – Graveyard Whistling

8. Power Trip – Nightmare Logic

9. The Black Angels – Death Song

10. The New Year – Snow

11. Toadies - The Lower Side of Uptown

12. Sarah Jaffe – Bad Baby

13. Gary Clark Jr. - Live North America 2016

14. Leon Bridges – Coming Home

15. Calhoun – Football Night In America

16. BNQT – Volume 1

17. Corner Suns – Corner Suns

18. Erykah Badu - But You Caint Use My Phone

19. New Fumes - Teeming 2

20. Various Artists – The Sound Of Deep Ellum (re-issue)

WATERLOO RECORDS (Austin)

1. Spoon - Hot Thoughts

2. Various - All ATX V5 - Back To The Armadillo

3. Shinyribs - I Got Your Medicine

4. Willie Nelson - God's Problem Child

5. Leon Bridges - Coming Home

6. Black Angels - Death Song

7. Solange - Seat At The Table

8. Steve Earle & The Dukes - So You Wannabe An Outlaw

9. St. Vincent - Masseducation

10. Dale Watson & Ray Benson - Dale & Ray

11. Ray Wylie Hubbard - Tell The Devil I'm Gettin' There As Fast As I Can

12. Rodney Crowell - Close Ties

13. Milligan Vaughan Project - MVP Milligan Vaughan Project

14. Gary Clark Jr - Live North America 2

15. Robert Earl Keen - Live Dinner Reunion

16. Old 97's - Graveyard Whistling

17. Hayes Carll - Lovers & Leavers

18. Beyonce - Lemonade

19. Eric Johnson - Collage

20. (tied) Bruce Robison - Bruce Robison and The Back Porch Band

20. (tied) Khalid - American Teen

EXPLODED RECORDS (Austin)

1. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein - Stranger Things Soundtrack

2. Townes Van Zandt - Self Titled

3. Exploded Drawing - 7 Years

4. The Deli - Vibes 3

5. UGK- Ridin Dirty

6. Gary Clark Jr. - Live in North America 2016

7. Eliot Lipp - Skywave

8. Octopus Project - Memory Mirror

9. Walker Lukens - Tell it to the Judge

10. Leon Bridges - Coming Home

DOC'S RECORDS AND VINTAGE (Fort Worth)

"These are in no particular order," notes owner Jenkins Boyd. "It should be noted that these are all vinyl sales."

ZZ Top

Thirteenth Floor Elevators

Spoon

Leon Bridges

Doug Sahm / Sir Douglas Quintet

George Strait

Ornette Coleman

Quaker City Nighthawks

Black Angels

Toadies

Butthole Surfers

The Sword

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Pantera

Gary Clark Jr.

Selena

Janis Joplin

Buddy Holly

Lightnin Hopkins

Blind Lemon Jefferson

MUSIC CONNECTION (San Antonio)

1. Z-RO

2. South Park Mexican

3. Trae Tha Truth

4. George Starit

5. Sunny & The Sunliners

6. Willie Nelson

7. Selena

8. ZZ Top

9. Doug Sahm

10. Puppet

11. Ashlee Rose

12. Stevie Ray Vaughan

13. Slim Thug

14. Scarface

15. DJ Screw

16. Mars Volta

17. UGK

18. Juan Gotti

19. Pantera

20. Randy Rogers Band