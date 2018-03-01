Texas Music Office at SXSW 2018

The Texas Music Office and the Texas Film Commission are joining forces to host a booth at the SXSW 2018 Trade Show March 11-14. The trade show booth allows music businesses that are visiting Texas from around the world to connect with the Texas Music Office, arrange business development meetings, and learn more about opportunities within Texas' multi-billion dollar music economy.

The trade show is just one sector of the entire SXSW Music, Film, and Interactive Conference which runs March 9-18, 2018.

Photo taken at the photo booth section of the 2017 TMO SXSW tradeshow booth of our "Music Friendly Community" colleagues from the City of Austin's Music and Entertainment Division (left to right) Alyssa Zinsser, Stephanie Bergara, and Simone Wilson.