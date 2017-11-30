Texas Music License Plates Make Great Holiday Gifts

With Thanksgiving behind us, and all of the various December holidays approaching, its time to start thinking about holiday gifts for friends and family. The TMO's Texas Music specialty license plates are truly a gift that keeps on giving: $22 of the $30 purchase fee goes toward future grants for Texas school children to receive music instruments and music lessons, and to community music programs.

The license plates are available for both cars and motorcycles. The plates can be personalized with letters of your chosing as well.

For more information about the license plates, or to learn how Texas nonprofit organizations can apply for the license plate grants, please see: TEXAS MUSIC LICENSE PLATES.