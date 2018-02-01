St. David’s Children’s Hospital seeks musician volunteers for MyMusicRx program

The MyMusicRx program is a volunteer program that utilizes local musicians to educate and encourage children through music. St. David's Children's Hospital is seeking volunteers may come once a week for a three hour slot to walk the halls and interact with children as they bring the gift of music through games, songs and lessons. Volunteers will be trained on how interact with children, enter a child’s room, ensure safety measures are followed and so much more! To learn more about what MyMusicRx offers patients, please visit: https://www.mymusicrx.org/feed/all/.