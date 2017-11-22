San Antonio to Host Texas Music Office Music Friendly Communities Workshop
For Immediate Release
November 22, 2017
CONTACTS:
Texas Music Office
512-463-6666, music@gov.texas.gov
Krystal Jones, Department of Arts & Culture/San Antonio Film Commission
210-207-6730, Krystal.Jones@sanantonio.gov
Javier A. Flores, Department of Arts & Culture
210-207-6960, javier.flores@sanantonio.gov
Program Includes Official Release of Music Industry Study Prepared By San Antonio Sound Garden
Freetail Brewing Company
2000 S. Presa Street
San Antonio, TX 78210
Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017, 5 pm - 7 pm
Join the Texas Music Office, City of San Antonio, San Antonio Sound Garden, and the San Antonio music community to learn:
- What is the Texas Music Office’s “Music Friendly Communities” Program?
- What does “Music Friendly Communities” mean for San Antonio? What does it mean for Texas’ music industry as a whole?
- What is the economic impact of San Antonio’s music industry?
- What initiatives are being developed to help grow San Antonio’s music industry?
RSVP: https://goo.gl/forms/7F6nD11aIZtnrAZm1