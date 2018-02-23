San Antonio & Denton Receive MFC Designation

Both San Antonio and Denton received a "Music Friendly Communities" (MFC) designation from the Texas Music Office in February 2018 at separate ceremonies in the respective cities. The City of San Antonio's Arts & Culture Division and the Denton Convention & Visitor's Bureau (Discover Denton) have partnered with the Texas Music Office on music business development initiatives and information exchange.

On Monday, February 12, Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony presented the MFC certification to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Department of Arts & Culture Director Debbie Racca-Sittre, and Henry Brun, San Antonio Arts Commission music committee chair at a news conference at the Culture Commons Gallery in downtown San Antonio.

“The City of San Antonio and its Department of Arts and Culture have showcased significant dedication to promoting, supporting and growing the city’s music industry,” Anthony said. “This new designation connects San Antonio with an information sharing network of other Texas communities that are focused on the music economy and we look forward to working alongside city leaders to move the local industry forward.”

On Friday, February 23, Anthony presented the MFC certification to Denton Mayor Chris Watts, Denton City Council member Keely G. Briggs, the staff of the Denton Convention & Visitor's Bureau at Dan's Silverleaf during a ceremony and celebratory music showcase.

“I think this is really important because for the first time, we’re going to be able to track the economic impact of music on the city," commented Julie Glover to the Dallas Observer. Glover is Discover Denton's liaison to the Texas Music Office. "We’ve never been able to do that before. We’ve known it contributed, but we haven’t had any hard numbers to back that up.”