Flying Musicians Association Seeks Student Musicians for Scholarship & Internship Programs

The Fort Worth-based Flying Musicians Association (FMA) is proud to announce two programs focused on the high school and college music students with a passion for aviation. FMA recognizes the correlation between the hard work and skill required by both learning to fly and learning music. The path is unmistakable: practice, precision, working with others, multitasking, and ultimately performance.



The 2018 FMA Solo Scholarship Program is open for nominations from music directors. This scholarship is unique, bringing an aspiring flight student from zero time to solo. FMA is excited about the fourth year of this scholarship program because of the impact it has on the student, the community, aviation, and music.



The selected student will be awarded a flight training scholarship, from Day One through Solo, with a participating flight instructor or school in his or her area. FMA members will be there to mentor that student pilot in both aspirations -- aviation and music. This built-in network has led to great success in the first two years of the program.

Nominations are being accepted from Music Directors, now through January 31, 2018. Candidates must be a junior or senior high school music student with a passion for music and aviation. All nominees will receive a FREE one year FMA student membership, including a FMA shirt and other items donated by FMA sponsors.



Applications are also being accepted for the FMA Internship Program for winter and summer 2018 semesters. “Practical experience, industry knowledge, and networking are critical for student success. This program provides students the opportunity to gain all three.” - Leonard Assante, Associate Professor Vol State College



FMA President/CEO John Zapp said, “FMA loves assisting others who share our passions of flying and music. To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music is such a rewarding experience. We have now soloed two students, with four in the wings!” Zapp noted, "We are also looking for those in the aviation and music industry who want to jump on the FMA Bandwagon to be a part of this opportunity to grow aviation – the right way."



The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit corporation (EIN: 80-0433326) of pilots who are musicians, spanning the globe, proficiency levels, and genres. The goal is to share our passions in order to inspire, educate, and encourage through performances, presentations, and scholarships.