20 Texas born-or-based acts received a total of 31 GRAMMY nominations

The Recording Academy will present the 60th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, live from Madison Square Garden in New York and broadcast on CBS from 7:30–11:30 pm ET.

Beyoncé (Houston)

Best Rap/Sung Performance for Family Feud (with Jay-Z)



Kelly Clarkson (Burleson)

Best Pop Solo Performance for Love So Soft



Michael Corcoran (Austin)

Best Album Notes for Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Best Historical Album for Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams (with April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer)



Rodney Crowell (Houston)

Best American Roots Song for It Ain’t Over Yet (featuring Roseanne Cash and John Paul White)



Jazzmeia Horn (Dallas)

Best Jazz Vocal Album for A Social Call



Jack Ingram (The Woodlands)

Best Country Song for Tin Man (with Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall)

Khalid (El Paso)

Best New Artist

Best R&B Song for Location (with Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, and Joshua Scruggs)

Best Urban Contemporary Album for American Teen

Song of the Year for 1-800-273-8255 (with Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury)

Best Music Video for 1-800-273-8255 (Logic featuring Alessia Cara)



Miranda Lambert (Lindale)

Best Country Solo Performance for Tin Man

Best Country Song for Tin Man (with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall)



Lisa Loeb (Dallas)

Best Children’s Album for Feel What You Feel



Shane McAnally (Mineral Wells)

Best Country Song for Body Like A Back Road (with Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt and Josh Osborne)

Best Country Song for Drinkin’ Problem (with Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach)



MercyMe (Greenville)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for Even If

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Lifer



Midland (Dripping Springs)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Drinkin’ Problem

Best Country Song for Drinkin’ Problem



Maren Morris (Arlington)

Best Country Solo Performance for I Could Use A Love Song



Nothing More (San Antonio)

Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Best Rock Performance for Go To War

Best Rock Song for Go To War



Jon Randall (Dallas)

Best Country Song for Tin Man (with Jack Ingram and Miranda Lambert)

Brian A. Schmidt (Waco)

Best Choral Performance for Tyberg: Masses



Travis Scott (Houston)

Best Rap/Sung Performance for Lover Galore (with SZA)



Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus; Houston Symphony

Best Opera Recording for Berg: Wozzeck (with Hans Graf, conductor. Hans Graf, producer. Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists)



The Walls Group (Houston)

Best Gospel Performance/Song for My Life



J. White Did It (Dallas) & Cardi B

Best Rap Song for “Bodak Yellow”



Additional Notes:

Zapateando En El Norte, a various artist collection with mostly Texas musicians, is on Dallas-based Azteca Records and is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.