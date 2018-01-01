Performance Booking Agreement
DJ/ Artist/ Performer/ Musician
NOTE: This is a standard, basic booking agreement meant to offer a structure for a booking contract based on various booking contracts that the FMC have devised and provided information on, It has no legal status and all legal agreements should be cleared by a registered solicitor.
This agreement ("Agreement")
is mutually agreed upon by _________________ also known as_________________
("Artist / Band / DJ") and _________________, representative
of _________________ ("Promoter") on the _________________
(date of Agreement).
1. SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED BY ARTIST
/ BAND / DJ
a) Provide at least a _________ minute
DJing appearance at a dance party ("Event") located in the
_________________ (city and state/country) geographic area on _________________
("Date") between the hours of _________________ (start time)
and _________________ (end time) ("Time").
2. SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED BY THE PROMOTER
a) Promoter agrees to provide all entertainment
at the Event other than Artist / Band / DJ.
b) Promoter agrees to provide a venue
for the Event, all necessary permits and licenses to lawfully conduct
the Event, including obtaining and paying all work visas for Artist
/ Band / DJ as necessary, and all equipment for the operation of the
Event and the performance by Artist / Band / DJ.
c) Promoter agrees to contact the following
travel agent to make any and all necessary arrangements for prompt payment
of airline costs incurred in Artist / Band / DJ's transportation to
and from Event: _____________________ (travel agent) ______________(phone
number) for travel reservations from _________________ to _________________
and back, to arrive on _________________ (arrival date), no later than
three (3) hours prior to Event, and to depart on _________________ (departure
date) on_________________ (airline).
d) Promoter agrees to provide Artist
/ Band / DJ hotel accommodations with a checkout time no earlier than
three (3) hours before the airline departure time, consisting of ___
room(s) with 24 hour room service for a period of ____ night(s).
e) Promoter agrees to provide transportation,
car service, or shuttle for Artist / Band / DJ to and from airports
and Event location. If Artist / Band / DJ handles any transportation
costs, Promoter agrees to promptly reimburse Artist / Band / DJ for
the reasonable costs of such transportation.
f) Promoter agrees to provide a sober,
(i.e. not intoxicated or inebriated by alcohol, narcotics and/or otherwise),
responsible, trusted person ("Driver"), in their employ to
escort Artist / Band / DJ to and from hotel, airport, venue, etc as
well as to assist her in the event of problems checking in hotel, getting
in venue, boarding flight, etc.
g) Driver is required to remain "on
call" by way of cellular communication and/or pager throughout
the duration of Artist / Band / DJ's stay, be in possession of a valid
driver's license, hold current auto insurance on vehicle driven in amounts
customary and reasonable and be in possession of detailed directions
both to, from and including hotel, airport and Event location.
3. COMPENSATION OF ARTIST / BAND / DJ
a) Promoter shall pay Artist / Band /
DJ the sum of £____.__ in IR PUNTS ("Fee") for the rendering
of service(s) hereunder. Payment, along with any correspondence pertaining
to this Agreement is to be mailed to:
___________________________________________________(address)
b) Promoter shall pay promptly the sum
total of all receipts for lodging Artist / Band / DJ unless either Promoter
or Artist / Band / DJ has made other arrangements or reservations to
accommodate Artist / Band / DJ.
c) Promoter shall pay Artist / Band /
DJ 50 percent of the Fee as a good faith non-refundable deposit no later
than one (1) week after receipt of this contract in order to secure
booking engagements. Payment should be made in the form of cash in IR£
(via wire transfer), cashiers cheque, or money order made payable to
Artist / Band / DJ.
d) Promoter shall pay Artist / Band /
DJ the remaining Fee no later than one (1) hour after her arrival in
the form of cash in IR£ unless otherwise agreed, and prior to the commencement
of Artist / Band / DJ's performance.
e) Promoter shall not offset any expenses
or taxes of any type against the Fee.
4. CANCELLATION
a) In the event that the Promoter cancels
the Event with at least 30 days prior notice from its scheduled Date
and Time as detailed hereunder, no refund of any monies paid in advance
to Artist / Band / DJ shall be made and the balance of the monies due
to Artist / Band / DJ shall be waived.
b) In the event that within 30 days of
the Event, as detailed hereunder, the Promoter cancels the Event or
if the Event fails to happen for any reason including Act(s) of God
and/or closure by any local, state, or EU Law the full amount due shall
be payable to Artist / Band / DJ.
c) Notice of cancellation in advance
shall be deemed received only upon direct voice contact between Artist
/ Band / DJ and Promoter. In the event that this is not possible Promoter
should notify Artist / Band / DJ by written communication sent via overnight
express delivery.
d) It is hereby agreed and understood
that should Artist / Band / DJ fail to appear for reasons such as any
Act of God, civil war, natural disaster or airline or other transportation
problem over which Artist / Band / DJ has no control, this Agreement
still stands.
5. INVOICING AND PROMOTIONS
a) Artist / Band / DJ shall be billed
on all promotional materials as:______________________________________________________[name
and affiliations of Artist / Band / DJ]
b) Promoter shall not represent Artist
/ Band / DJ on any promotional materials through the use of derogatory
descriptions, gender specific terms or unsuitable images (such as obscene,
violent or degrading depictions of women). Any questions regarding the
appropriateness of a word, phrase or image should be directed to Artist
/ Band / DJ.
c) The production of and/or distribution
of any/all promotional materials displaying Artist / Band / DJ's name(s)
or likeness prior to Artist / Band / DJ being in receipt of the deposit
required by paragraph 3(c) is unacceptable.
d) Promoter agrees to provide Artist
/ Band / DJ with copies of all promotional material involved in Event,
such as fliers, posters, advertisements, photographs, video and audio
recordings, within one week of end of Event.
6. EQUIPMENT PROVISIONS
a) Equipment shall be provided by the Promoter as follows:
Two (2) Technic model 1200 or 1210 Professional
grade turntables including needle cartridges. (or whatever equip needed)
At least one (1) spare needle cartridge,
per turntable, to be made readily available to Artist / Band / DJ during
performance.
Professional grade mixer with cross fader.
· Two (2) loud monitor speakers or one (1) loud monitor speaker
that may be moved either to left and/or to right of the turntables.
Monitor volume must be accessible to Artist / Band / DJ during the performance.
Monitor power must be derived from a
source other than that of the house system.
7. MISCELLANEOUS
a) Promoter indemnifies Artist / Band
/ DJ from any liability arising from actions of the Event Promoter,
or Promoter's officers, directors, shareholders, principals, employees
or agents, or arising out of the Event itself.
b) In the event that any legal action
is brought against Artist / Band / DJ as a result of the Event Promoter,
or Promoter's officers, directors, shareholders, principals, employees
or agents, or arising out of the Event itself, Promoter agrees to bear
all costs associated in the defence of itself and Artist / Band / DJ
in such action(s).
c) This Agreement may be changed only
by mutual agreement of authorized representatives of the parties in
writing.
d) This Agreement and conduct pursuant
thereto shall be governed in all respects by the laws of Ireland without
reference to its principles of conflict of laws. Any disputes between
the parties as to the Agreement shall be litigated before a court in
California
and each party hereto consents and submits
to the jurisdiction of such court over such dispute.
e) If Promoter signs below as any entity
other than himself or herself as an individual, Promoter agrees that
s/he is lawfully authorized to enter into this Agreement on behalf of
such entity and that the entity represented is in good standing with
any local, state, EU jurisdictions.
f) In the event that (1) Artist / Band
/ DJ is advertised for event but is not sent deposit or (2) proper travel
arrangements to secure the booking have not been made, Promoter agrees
that it is responsible for paying Artist / Band / DJ the full amount
of the deposit regardless of whether Artist / Band / DJ is present at
event. This payment should be sent via overnight express delivery no
later than one (1) week following the event.
g) Promoter is required to ensure that
the stage/DJ booth is kept locked at all times. Promoter is to ensure
that no other person other that the Artist / Band / DJ and/or Event
technical staff are to enter stage/DJ booth area, at any time, before
and/or during Artist / Band / DJ's performance.
h) Promoter is required to fulfill all
of Artist / Band / DJ's reasonable requests in regards to food and beverage
needs and guest list privileges at the Event.
i) The number of persons attending Event
shall not affect the said terms and conditions contained herein.
j) Nothing contained herein shall be
construed as creating any agency, partnership or other form of joint
enterprise between the parties.
k) This Agreement may not be assigned,
in whole or in part, by either party without the prior written approval
of the other party to this Agreement. This Agreement shall bind and
inure to the benefit of the parties and their respective successors
and assigns.
l) This Agreement constitutes the entire
agreement and understanding between the parties with respect to the
subject matter hereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties have executed
this Agreement as of the date set forth above.
Promoter(s): ______________________________________________ (signature)
Representative of: __________________________________________
Artist / Band / DJ: ___________________________________________________
(signature)