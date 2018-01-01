Outreach Around the State in May

May 2017 found Texas Music Office staff criss-crossing the state, connecting with new music businesses and continuing relationships with long-standing partners. Early in the month, TMO Director Brendon Anthony made his debut appearance on the Bad Truth Podcast, taping the segment at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley (pictured on right).

Anthony and TMO Program Manager Steve Ray also toured the Wittliff Collections at Texas State in San Marcos, and met with their staff concerning future collaborations.

Ray met with musicologists from around the United States who gathered in San Antonio for the Association of Recorded Sound's annual convention.

Additionally, Anthony made trips to Dallas to meet with the regional office of the US Patent and Trademark Office, and to College Station to meet with Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp to discuss potential music tech innovation competitions hosted by Texas A&M Engineering, the Texas Music Office, New Ventures and Entrepreneurship, and the Mays Business School.



On Thursday, May 18, Anthony also made a quick trip to Fort Worth to meet with their Convention & Visitor's Bureau about their becoming the first Texas Music Office recognized "Music Friendly Community."

Anthony capped off the month's outreach by presenting a proclamation to the Fredericksburg Music Club in honor of their 80th anniversary.