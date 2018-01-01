Texas Music Events Calendar application

The Texas Music Office refers thousands of clients and tourists each year to annual events centered around music or with significant budgets for live music.

If you wish to be included, please send the following questions - complete with answers - to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) :

event name: event date (month and day): company / organization name: event coordinator name and title: talent buyer / booking contact name: talent buyer / booking email address: company postal mailing address: contact phone or email (required): where is the event held: website: annual event number: describe your event to prospective clients (limit: 150 words): styles of music featured: activities (choose all that apply): Awards show

Concert season

County Fair

Cowboy Poetry

Fiddling Competition

Music Festival

Rodeo

Singing Contests

Songwriting Contests

Street Dance

Trade Show/Convention

Arts and Crafts

Cook Off

Parade

Other (please list)

Optional Information that will not appear on our web page:

We use some of this information for our "State of the Texas Music Industry" which you can view at /music/about/stateof

Annual Attendance Admission Cost Sponsors Annual Budget

Budget information is not published nor publicly disseminated. This information is used solely to track the economic impact of Texas' annual music events.