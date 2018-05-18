Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival
When:
May 18, 2018 to May 20, 2018
Where:
Galatyn Park, 2351 Performance Drive Richardson, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
City of Richardson
Serri Ayers
2100 East Campbell, Suite 100
Richardson, TX
75081
(972) 744-4580
Music:
Big Band, Cajun/Zydeco, Children's, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly, World Beat
Activities:
Music festival, Singing contests, Songwriting contests, Street dance
The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is a three day award-winning celebration of eclectic arts and music that enhances the cultural experiences in the North Texas region. It draws over 65,000 people annually and is held the third weekend in May.
For over 25 years attendees have enjoyed a variety of musical acts on 6 different stages, regional cuisine and creative arts by local vendors. The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is managed by the City of Richardson Parks and Recreation Department. Past performers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, The All-American Rejects, The B-52s and many more.Back to the event calendar