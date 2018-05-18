Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

When:

May 18, 2018 to May 20, 2018

Where:

Galatyn Park, 2351 Performance Drive Richardson, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

City of Richardson

Serri Ayers

2100 East Campbell, Suite 100

Richardson, TX

75081

(972) 744-4580

Music:

Big Band, Cajun/Zydeco, Children's, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly, World Beat

Activities:

Music festival, Singing contests, Songwriting contests, Street dance

The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is a three day award-winning celebration of eclectic arts and music that enhances the cultural experiences in the North Texas region. It draws over 65,000 people annually and is held the third weekend in May.

For over 25 years attendees have enjoyed a variety of musical acts on 6 different stages, regional cuisine and creative arts by local vendors. The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is managed by the City of Richardson Parks and Recreation Department. Past performers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, The All-American Rejects, The B-52s and many more.

