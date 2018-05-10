Western Heritage Classic
When:
May 10, 2018 to May 13, 2018
Where:
Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Highway 36, Abilene, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Western Heritage Classic
1700 Highway 36 Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 677-4376
Music:
Country, Cowboy, Cowboy poetry
Activities:
Cowboy poetry, Fiddling contests, Rodeo, Street dance, Trade show/convention
Each May, the Western Heritage Classic celebrates the traditions of the great ranching lifestyle featuring working cowboys from famous ranches! Featuring a fiddler's contest, a parade and street dance, cowboy poetry and music and a Saturday concert and dance. Other events include a chuck wagon cookoff, trade shows, ranch rodeo, and a benefit dinner dance with Rhinestone Round-up.