Western Heritage Classic

When:

May 10, 2018 to May 13, 2018

Where:

Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Highway 36, Abilene, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Western Heritage Classic

1700 Highway 36 Abilene, TX 79602

(325) 677-4376

Music:

Country, Cowboy, Cowboy poetry

Activities:

Cowboy poetry, Fiddling contests, Rodeo, Street dance, Trade show/convention

Each May, the Western Heritage Classic celebrates the traditions of the great ranching lifestyle featuring working cowboys from famous ranches! Featuring a fiddler's contest, a parade and street dance, cowboy poetry and music and a Saturday concert and dance. Other events include a chuck wagon cookoff, trade shows, ranch rodeo, and a benefit dinner dance with Rhinestone Round-up.

Event Website