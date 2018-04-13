The Legendary Art Car Ball

When:

April 13, 2018

Where:

Hermann Square Park at City Hall, 900 Bagby St. Houston, TX 77002

About the Event:

Event Producer:

The Orange Show Foundation

Elaine Dillard

2402 Munger Houston, TX 77023

(713) 926-6368

Music:

Bluegrass, Cajun/Zydeco, Jazz, Polka, Rock, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival, Art, Food

The Orange Show Art Car Ball is part of the Art Car Weekend, an annual celebration of the drive to create. The Art Car Ball is the most fun fundraiser and the best party in Houston. Past Art Car Ball live music performers include Joe Ely, El Vez, Whiskey Shivers, Brave Combo, the Naughty Ones, Drop Kick Chihuahuas, ReBirth Brass Band, Carolyn Wonderland and the Imperial Monkeys, and Santiago Jimenez, Jr. Proceeds support the Art Car Weekend which features the nation’s largest and oldest Art Car Parade.

Event Website