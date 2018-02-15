Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards
When:
February 15, 2018 to February 18, 2018
Where:
Marriott South Houston at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Larry Davies Ministries
Pastor Larry Davies
1106 Juniper River Court
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 935-3573
Music:
Gospel
Activities:
Awards show, Music festival, Singing contests
We welcome all of our past and new delegates. The website shall be updated periodically for your convenience and point of information.