Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

When:

February 15, 2018 to February 18, 2018

Where:

Marriott South Houston at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Larry Davies Ministries

Pastor Larry Davies

1106 Juniper River Court

Rosenberg, TX 77471

(281) 935-3573

Music:

Gospel

Activities:

Awards show, Music festival, Singing contests

We welcome all of our past and new delegates. The website shall be updated periodically for your convenience and point of information.

Event Website