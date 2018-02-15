Texas Music Office
Menu

Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards

When:

February 15, 2018 to February 18, 2018

Where:

Marriott South Houston at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Larry Davies Ministries
Pastor Larry Davies
1106 Juniper River Court
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 935-3573

Music:

Gospel

Activities:

Awards show, Music festival, Singing contests

We welcome all of our past and new delegates. The website shall be updated periodically for your convenience and point of information.

Event Website

Back to the event calendar