Sombrero Festival

When:

February 22, 2018 to February 24, 2018

Where:

Washington Park, 701 East Madison Street, Brownsville, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Sombrero Festival, Ltd.

Roy De Los Santos, Jr.

P.O. Box 5240

Brownsville, TX 78523-5240

(956) 550-9682

Music:

Bluegrass, Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Jazz, Latin/Spanish, Regional Mexican, Rock, Tejano, Mariachi, NorteÃ±o

Activities:

Music festival, Singing contests, Street dance, jalapeÃ±o eating contest, grito contest, chili cookoff, frijolympic cookoff, food booths, adult and kids events, kids rides

Sombrero Festival, Ltd. is a 501 c 4 non-profit corporation founded in 1986 to enhance the spirit of the local Charro Days celebration. The annual Sombrero Festival is held the last weekend of February each year and is staffed almost entirely by volunteers. We maintain a cooperative agreement with numerous local nonprofit groups whereby the group performs volunteer service and we make a donation to their organization. Sombrero Festival is the largest event in the city and the county annually and provides the single best marketing opportunity during Charro Days. Our 3 day event attracts a large segment of the regional population, draws from across, and has traditional tourists extending their visits just to attend this unique local holiday and event by featuring well-known Hispanic Artists, local music, unique food-booths, and popular events such as the Jalapeño Eating Contest, Waiters Race, Grito Contes, Charro Days Classic 5K Run, Tortilla Frisbee Toss, Hat-Stack Relay, the Chili Cook-off, and Frijolympics (Charro Bean Cookoff). We provide a safe, secure, and family oriented event

