San Antonio Folk Dance Festival

When:

March 15, 2018 to March 18, 2018

Where:

International Folk Culture Center at Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 South West 24th Street, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas International Folk Dancers

Lissa Bengtson, President TIFD

1343 West Lullwood Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78201

(210) 867-0692

Music:

World Beat

Activities:

Music festival, Street dance

A weekend of international folk dance instruction by world-renowned teachers, plus an exciting stage performance in OLLU’s Thiry Auditorium on Saturday night. Festival features free Thursday night performance at Arneson River Theater, instructional dance workshops Friday, Saturday and Sunday, concert dance performance on Saturday night in Thiry Auditorium at OLLU.

Event Website