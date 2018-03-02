North Texas Irish Festival
When:
March 2, 2018 to March 4, 2018
Where:
Fair Park, 1300 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Dallas, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Southwest Celtic Music Association
Marsha Singer, Director
7324 Gaston No. 124-382
Dallas, TX 75214
(214) 823-4370
Music:
Folk/Acoustic, Celtic, Irish
Activities:
Music festival, Arts & Crafts
Three day festival celebrating Celtic music, dance, food and beverage. Live music on 13 stages; Urchin Street kids area, horse demos and activities, culinary demos, craft beer sampling, whiskey tasting and much more.Back to the event calendar