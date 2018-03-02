North Texas Irish Festival

When:

March 2, 2018 to March 4, 2018

Where:

Fair Park, 1300 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Dallas, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Southwest Celtic Music Association

Marsha Singer, Director

7324 Gaston No. 124-382

Dallas, TX 75214

(214) 823-4370

Music:

Folk/Acoustic, Celtic, Irish

Activities:

Music festival, Arts & Crafts

Three day festival celebrating Celtic music, dance, food and beverage. Live music on 13 stages; Urchin Street kids area, horse demos and activities, culinary demos, craft beer sampling, whiskey tasting and much more.

