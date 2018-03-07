National Accordion Convention

When:

March 7, 2018 to March 10, 2018

Where:

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Richardson, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

National Accordion Association, Inc.

Norman Seaton, Convention Chair

605 FM 740 North, Forney, TX 75126

(214) 938-5984

Music:

Big Band, Bluegrass, Cajun/Zydeco, Folk/Acoustic, Polka, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival, Trade show/convention, Accordion training, instruction, workshops, performance techniques, educational how-tos. All levels and age groups of accordion enthusiasts are invited. Accordion ensembles and orchestra. Evening events are open to the public. They include accordion performances and (accordion) orchestral concerts. Dance instructions in various styles will be taught. All musical styles will be explored: big band, bluegrass, blues, Cajun, folk, rock, acoustic accordion, electronic accordion, polka, conjunto, Tejano. Accordion dealers, trade representatives, repair workers, accessories, and sales. Related electronics equipment will be displayed, demonstrated, and offered. New/used equipment swap shop. Don’t want to fly with your accordion? Not a problem, we have accordions for rent this year.

