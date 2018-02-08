Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas
When:
February 8, 2018 to February 11, 2018
Where:
Downtown Port Arthur, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas, Inc.
Laura Childress, President
500 Procter Street
Port Arthur, TX 77640
(409) 721-8717
Music:
Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Jazz, Pop, Rock
Activities:
Music festival, Street dance, arts and crafts, carnival, parades, street entertainment, fireworks
Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas is a traditional Mardi Gras celebration, featuring parades with larger than life floats with icons. Arts and crafts, assorted foods, carnival rides, and street entertainers. Three stages featuring live music with star entertainers, local and regional talent, variety acts and more.