Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas

When:

February 8, 2018 to February 11, 2018

Where:

Downtown Port Arthur, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas, Inc.

Laura Childress, President

500 Procter Street

Port Arthur, TX 77640

(409) 721-8717

Music:

Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Jazz, Pop, Rock

Activities:

Music festival, Street dance, arts and crafts, carnival, parades, street entertainment, fireworks

Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas is a traditional Mardi Gras celebration, featuring parades with larger than life floats with icons. Arts and crafts, assorted foods, carnival rides, and street entertainers. Three stages featuring live music with star entertainers, local and regional talent, variety acts and more.

Event Website