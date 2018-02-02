Mardi Gras Galveston
When:
February 2, 2018 to March 29, 2018
Where:
Saengerfest Park, 22nd and Strand, Galveston, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Yaga's Entertainment, Inc.
Erin Dhonau/Marketing Coordinator
2314 Strand Street
Galveston, TX 77550-1567
(409)770-0999
Music:
Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano
Activities:
Music festival
Mardi Gras! Galveston was revived in 1985 by Galveston-born preservationist and developer George P. Mitchell. The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island's streets to life with parades, balcony parties, concerts, tons of beads and the infectious merriment that dominates the island for two full weeks.Back to the event calendar