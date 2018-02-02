Mardi Gras Galveston

When:

February 2, 2018 to March 29, 2018

Where:

Saengerfest Park, 22nd and Strand, Galveston, TX

Event Producer:

Yaga's Entertainment, Inc.

Erin Dhonau/Marketing Coordinator

2314 Strand Street

Galveston, TX 77550-1567

(409)770-0999

Music:

Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Pop, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival

Mardi Gras! Galveston was revived in 1985 by Galveston-born preservationist and developer George P. Mitchell. The largest celebration of its kind in Texas and the third largest in the nation, Mardi Gras! Galveston brings the island's streets to life with parades, balcony parties, concerts, tons of beads and the infectious merriment that dominates the island for two full weeks.

