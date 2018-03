Llano Crawfish Open

When:

April 20, 2018 to April 21, 2018

Where:

Llano Gold Club & City Park

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Llano Chamber of Commerce

Mary Rhodes

100 Train Station Drive Llano, TX 78643-1660

(325) 247-5354

Music:

Children's, Jazz

Activities:

The Llano Crawfish Open is the Texas Hill Country event you don’t want to miss. There’s great food, live music, a golf tournament and much more.

Event Website