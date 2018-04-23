Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival
When:
April 23, 2018 to April 28, 2018
Where:
Melody Mountain Ranch, 1290 Private Road 707 , Stephenville, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Melody Mountain Ranch, Inc
Larry Joe Taylor, Sherry Taylor
4217 County Road 423 Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 968-8505
Music:
Country, Folk/Acoustic, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly
Activities:
Music festival, Chili Cook-Off
This long-standing annual spring celebration of original music draws over 50,000 people from across the US and Europe and has gained international recognition for showcasing the most talented singer/songwriters in the nation.