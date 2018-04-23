Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival

When:

April 23, 2018 to April 28, 2018

Where:

Melody Mountain Ranch, 1290 Private Road 707 , Stephenville, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Melody Mountain Ranch, Inc

Larry Joe Taylor, Sherry Taylor

4217 County Road 423 Stephenville, TX 76401

(254) 968-8505

Music:

Country, Folk/Acoustic, Reggae, Rock, Rockabilly

Activities:

Music festival, Chili Cook-Off

This long-standing annual spring celebration of original music draws over 50,000 people from across the US and Europe and has gained international recognition for showcasing the most talented singer/songwriters in the nation.

Event Website