Fulton Oysterfest
When:
March 1, 2018 to March 4, 2018
Where:
Fulton Navigation Park, Fulton Beach Road, Fulton, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Fulton Volunteer Fire Department
Myra B. Kline
P.O. Box 393
Fulton, TX 78358
(361) 463-9955
Music:
Country
Activities:
Music festival
Oysterfest is sponsored by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Oysterfest proceeds are the major source of funding for life-saving and firefighting equipment in the community. Fulton Oysterfest includes men and women’s raw oyster eating contests, oyster shucking contest, live music, parade on Saturday, carnival, arts & crafts booths, food booths, beer garden and more.