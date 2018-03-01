Fulton Oysterfest

When:

March 1, 2018 to March 4, 2018

Where:

Fulton Navigation Park, Fulton Beach Road, Fulton, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Fulton Volunteer Fire Department

Myra B. Kline

P.O. Box 393

Fulton, TX 78358

(361) 463-9955

Music:

Country

Activities:

Music festival



Oysterfest is sponsored by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Oysterfest proceeds are the major source of funding for life-saving and firefighting equipment in the community. Fulton Oysterfest includes men and women’s raw oyster eating contests, oyster shucking contest, live music, parade on Saturday, carnival, arts & crafts booths, food booths, beer garden and more.

Event Website