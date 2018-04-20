Fiesta Oyster Bake

When:

April 20, 2018 to April 21, 2018

Where:

One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

St. Mary's University Alumni Association

Steve Rosenauer, Executive Director/Alumni Relations Director

1 Camino Santa Maria San Antonio, TX 78228

(210) 436-3324

Music:

Country, Latin Pop, Soul/R&B, Rap/Hip Hop, Rock, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival, Carnival, Fireworks

In 1916, fifty St. Mary’s alumni gathered for their annual meeting and officer elections at their Alma Mater, St. Mary’s College, located on the banks of the San Antonio River where the Omni - La Mansion Del Rio Hotel is now located. The meeting was a success, and oysters were served. The current event features 100,000 oysters served baked, raw and fried, and 70,000 patrons enjoying 70+ food and beverage items, continuous live musical entertainment, a carnival / family area and a Friday Night Fireworks Spectacular. Join 7,000 volunteers as they contribute their time and talent to help raise money for scholarships and programs benefiting St. Mary’s University students and alumni, as well as the San Antonio community.

