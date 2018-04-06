Chilifest

When:

April 6, 2018 to April 7, 2018

Where:

Snook, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Chilifest Incorporated

PMB 328, 1511 South Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840

(979) 224-3387

Music:

Country, Rock

Activities:

Music festival

Chilifest is a large, two-day country and southern rock music festival located conveniently between College Station and Austin. TX. Since 1991, Chilifest has offered lineups that include legendary acts such as Merle Haggard and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to more recent hits like Gary Allan, Cody Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours, and many more.

Event Website