Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

When:

May 20, 2018

Where:

R&J Music Pavilion, 18086 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

WhataPartySa.com & Tonyc Enterprises, Inc.

Shannon Hemby, Manager

18086 Pleasanton Road San Antonio, TX 78221

(210) 701-0441

Music:

Country, Jazz, Latin/Spanish, Soul/R&B, Tejano

Activities:

Music Festival

We come together to enjoy a delicious treat that All of San Antonio and Texas loves; Barbacoa and Big Red. With entertainment, children friendly atmosphere, vendors, and more. We're helping to bring the community together one festival at a time.

