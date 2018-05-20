Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
When:
May 20, 2018
Where:
R&J Music Pavilion, 18086 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
WhataPartySa.com & Tonyc Enterprises, Inc.
Shannon Hemby, Manager
18086 Pleasanton Road San Antonio, TX 78221
(210) 701-0441
Music:
Country, Jazz, Latin/Spanish, Soul/R&B, Tejano
Activities:
Music Festival
We come together to enjoy a delicious treat that All of San Antonio and Texas loves; Barbacoa and Big Red. With entertainment, children friendly atmosphere, vendors, and more. We're helping to bring the community together one festival at a time.Back to the event calendar