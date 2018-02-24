Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Show

When:

February 24, 2018

Where:

Paramount Theater, 713 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Heritage Songwriters Association

209 East Sixth Street, Suite 200 Austin, TX, 78701

(512) 686-3303

Music:

Americana, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock, Rockabilly

Activities:

Awards show

Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Presents 2018 Hall of Fame Awards Show Honoring Buddy Holly, Mickey Newbury, Liz Rose and Ray Wylie Hubbard Performances by: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Joe Ely, Larry Gatlin, Jack Ingram, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Hayes Carll, Bob Schneider, Radney Foster, Eli Young Band and Chris Newbury. The Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association (TxHSA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and celebrating Texas songwriters who have played an important role in defining and interpreting Texas’ distinctive culture. On this evening they will pay tribute to the songwriting achievements of four Texas songwriters – Buddy Holly, Mickey Newbury, Liz Rose and Ray Wylie Hubbard – inducting them into its 2018 Hall of Fame. The evening will include special performances by Ray Wylie Hubbard, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Joe Ely, Larry Gatlin, Jack Ingram, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Hayes Carll, Bob Schneider, Radney Foster, Eli Young Band and Chris Newbury.

Event Website