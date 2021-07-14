Women-Owned Business Webinar Series

The Governor’s Commission for Women is dedicated to advancing economic opportunities for Texas women and making Texas the No. 1 state for women-owned businesses. Texas is already ranked highly as a place for women entrepreneurs to thrive. Texas needs more successful women entrepreneurs to help better pave the way for new female business leaders.

The Beacon State Fund, in partnership with the Governor’s Commission for Women, will host a series of informative webinars for each region of Texas. Our objective is to share information about resources for women-owned small businesses and women entrepreneurs in Texas. The webinar series is an opportunity to listen and learn from subject-matter experts and gain actionable advice about starting, growing, and sustaining a business in the regions of Texas. The webinar series is made possible by Sempra Energy’s support of the Beacon State Fund.

Central Texas on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

West Texas on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

South Texas on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

North Texas on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

East Texas on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Women-Owned Small Business Pitch Competition

In addition to the informational webinars, the Beacon State Fund, in partnership with the Governor’s Commission for Women, will host a pitch competition with awardees selected for each region of Texas. We understand the significant economic impact endured by small businesses during COVID 19. Texas women small business owners are invited to submit an application to the pitch competition explaining how their business created solutions, employed tactics, and made adjustments to pivot in the uncertain times of the pandemic. For more information and to apply*, visit the Pitch Competition page.

Beacon State Fund

The Beacon State Fund is a 501(c)(3) Texas nonprofit. The Beacon State Fund works cooperatively with the Governor’s Commission for Women to promote opportunities for and support the successes of Texas Women.

*Applications are subject to the Texas Public Information Act (the “Act”). The Office of the Governor (“OOG”), as a state agency, must comply with the Act. Under the Act, any information that the OOG maintains is subject to potential public disclosure if it is responsive to a public information request. The Attorney General of Texas determines what must be disclosed to a requestor if a state agency or a third party asserts exemptions under the Act to prevent the information’s release. In the event that the OOG receives a public information request that implicates your application, the OOG will (i) notify you of the request in a timely manner, and (ii) provide you with full information on how to participate in the process, including the opportunity to assert exemptions under the Act that could prevent the release of your application.