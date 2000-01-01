Certification Required Prior to Project Start

Instructions: The linked certification is a required condition of funding under the Victim Assistance: Transitional Housing and Support Services Initiative in order to comply with the program specific requirements. Prior to the project start date under the grant, please fill out the form and have the Authorized Official sign, date and upload it to the Upload.Files tab within eGrants. Grantees must indicate whether they currently provide the services listed or whether they will provide them within 30 days of the project start date or the commencement of delivery of services, whichever occurs earlier.

Download Certification Document