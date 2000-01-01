Topic - Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention

Research tells us of the risk factors that may lead our children to become tomorrow’s criminals or tomorrow’s victims. Every child who can be helped brings not only a chance of a life restored but also fewer crimes. CJD is committed to breaking the cycle and helping kids to stay on or get on the right course in life. We invest in solutions from early prevention to interventions with young people already involved in the justice system.

With the support and guidance of the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Board, CJD provides resources for a wide variety of prevention and innovation efforts. We will continue those broad efforts while focusing on finding innovative solutions with two main goals in mind:

Focus on Mental Health

Violence can be linked to mental health issues—both as a cause and as an effect. Children who experience violence and trauma are more likely to continue to be victimized or to commit crimes themselves. Providing interventions can help children to avoid criminal acts while supporting recovery. To help, CJD will focus on:

Host experts in a strategic session to explore solutions to mental health issues in rural settings, especially telemedicine. Childhood Trauma - Bring together experts on childhood trauma to find training and best practices that can help educators, case workers, and others who work with children to understand the indicators of trauma as well as the most promising early interventions.

Reduce Future Crime

Fund one or more pilot projects to test evidence-based approaches in rural settings that seek to divert youth effectively from the juvenile justice system. Life Readiness - Support young people, especially those at-risk of becoming adult offenders by helping them to understand and apply their own unique aptitudes so that they can consider the careers that are most likely to bring them positive success.

Eligible Funding Areas

Organizations may apply for CJD funds for a variety of prevention and intervention purposes:

Programs providing mental health services for youth in custody in need of such services including, but are not limited to assessment, development of individualized treatment plans, and discharge plans. Aftercare/Reentry - Community-based programs that prepare targeted youth to successfully return to their homes and communities after secure confinement. These programs focus on preparing youth offenders for release and providing a continuum of follow up post-placement services to promote successful reintegration into the community.

Comprehensive juvenile justice and delinquency prevention programs that meet needs of youth through collaboration of the many local systems before which a youth may appear, including schools, courts, law enforcement agencies, child protection agencies, mental health agencies, welfare services, health care agencies and private nonprofit agencies offering youth services. Girl-Focused Services - Services to address the needs of female offenders in the juvenile justice system.

Programs, research, or other initiatives primarily to address situations where there are a disproportionate number of people from one or more minority groups coming into contact with the juvenile justice system. Mentoring, Counseling, and Training Programs - Programs to develop and sustain a one-to-one supportive relationship between a responsible adult age 18 or older (mentor) and an at-risk youth, youth who have offended or youth with a parent or legal guardian who is or was incarcerated (mentee) that takes place on a regular basis. These programs may support academic tutoring, vocational and technical training, and drug and violence prevention counseling.

New Focuses

Aptitude Testing - Job or life skills training programs that include aptitude testing to help young people understand their skills and abilities to plan a course towards continuing education (i.e. technical school, associate’s degree program, or a bachelor’s degree program).

Job or life skills training programs that include aptitude testing to help young people understand their skills and abilities to plan a course towards continuing education (i.e. technical school, associate’s degree program, or a bachelor’s degree program). Diversion in a Rural Setting - Projects that focus on diversion of minors in rural settings. Diversion targeting at risk youth and providing early detection services. Efforts concentrated on young first time offenders and offer an alternative to traditional entry into the juvenile justice system.

For fuller information about eligible funding areas, to learn more, or to review current funding opportunities, see eGrants for current opportunities.