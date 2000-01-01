Juvenile Justice Eligible Funding Areas For Criminal Justice Division Grant Awards
Approved by the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Board, 2016
- Diversion. Programs to divert youth from entering the juvenile justice system including restorative justice programs.
- Mental Health Services. Programs providing mental health services for youth in custody in need of such services including, but are not limited to assessment, development of individualized treatment plans, and discharge plans.
- Aftercare/Reentry. Community-based programs that prepare targeted youth to successfully return to their homes and communities after secure confinement. These programs focus on preparing youth offenders for release and providing a continuum of follow up post-placement services to promote successful reintegration into the community.
- After-School Programs. Programs that provide at-risk youth and youth in the juvenile justice systems with a range of age-appropriate activities, including tutoring, mentoring, and other educational and enrichment activities.
- Alternatives to Detention. These are community- and home-based alternatives to incarceration and institutionalization including for youth who need temporary placement such as crisis intervention, shelter and after-care and for youth who need residential placement such as a continuum of foster care or group home alternatives that provide access to a comprehensive array of services.
- Community-Based Programs and Services. These programs and services are those that work pre- and post-confinement with: a) parents and other family members to strengthen families to help keep youth in their homes; b) youth during confinement and their families to ensure safe return of youth home and to strengthen the families; and c) parents with limited English-speaking ability.
- Delinquency Prevention. Comprehensive juvenile justice and delinquency prevention programs that meet needs of youth through collaboration of the many local systems before which a youth may appear, including schools, courts, law enforcement agencies, child protection agencies, mental health agencies, welfare services, health care agencies and private nonprofit agencies offering youth services.
- Girl-Focused Services. Services to address the needs of female offenders in the juvenile justice system.
- School Programs. Education programs or supportive services to encourage youth to remain in school and to prevent truancy. School programs may include support for school resource officers, law-related education, and other programs focused on school safety.
- Substance and Alcohol Abuse. Programs, research, or other initiatives to address the use and abuse of illegal and other prescription and nonprescription drugs and the use and abuse of alcohol. Programs include control, prevention, and treatment.
- Disproportionate Minority Contact. Programs, research, or other initiatives primarily to address situations where there are a disproportionate number of people from one or more minority groups coming into contact with the juvenile justice system.
- Mentoring, Counseling and Training Programs. Programs to develop and sustain a one-to-one supportive relationship between a responsible adult age 18 or older (mentor) and an at-risk youth, youth who have offended or youth with a parent or legal guardian who is or was incarcerated (mentee) that takes place on a regular basis. These programs may support academic tutoring, vocational and technical training, and drug and violence prevention counseling.
- Job Training. Projects to enhance the employability of youth or prepare them for future employment. Such programs may include job readiness training, apprenticeships, and job referrals.