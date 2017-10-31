Grantees Affected By Hurricane Harvey

To our grantees and colleagues affected by Hurricane Harvey:

Our hearts go out to those of you impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. At the Governor’s Office we understand that the last thing on your mind is managing a grant or filling out reports. Both the Criminal Justice Division and the Homeland Security Grants Division are ready to help our grantees and relieve any related grant concerns.

As a result, for those grantees in counties with a disaster declaration we have:

Given a no-cost grant extension to October 31, 2017 for all grants ending on or before September 30, 2017 to give you extra time to complete closeout activities.

Extended the deadline for all progress reports originally due on September 20 to October 20, 2017.

Waived automatic payment holds for grantees who cannot make the October 22 deadline for financial status reports.

If you need additional time for any of these issues beyond the automatic extensions, or if you are in a non-affected region but have similar needs because of your active involvement in response and recovery efforts, please contact your grant manager to discuss options.

We have also extended the deadline for applications for the Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Grant Program from September 6 to September 20. If you are unable to meet the extended deadline because of events related to the hurricane, please contact Charles Sisemseghan at 512-463-1927 or send a message.

We are proud of our fellow Texans and their strong resolve. Please let us know how we can help.

Camille Cain Aimee Snoddy

Criminal Justice Division Homeland Security Grants Division