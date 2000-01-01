Victim Assistance: College Campus Initiative Grant Program

Certification Required Prior to Commencement of Grant Activities

The following certification is a required part of applications for funding under the Victim Assistance: College Campus Initiative in order to comply with the program specific requirements. Prior to commencing grant activities, please copy the exact text below on agency letterhead, then have the Authorized Official on the grant sign, date and upload it to the Upload.Files tab within eGrants.

As the Authorized Official administering the Victim Assistance: College Campus Initiative grant, I certify that all personnel compensated through OOG or match funds under the program are Confidential Direct Services Providers that maintain victim’s confidentiality for all case information (written or oral) and shares information only at the victim's request and with the victim's informed consent, except when release of information is required by law. Confidential Direct Services Providers compensated under the program shall not be required to disclose client or case information to any entity, including a campus Title IX officer and coordinator, except when release of information is required by law. A victim may not be coerced or required to file a report or disclose information regarding their victimization with any entity as a condition of receiving services from a Confidential Direct Services Provider.

I understand that failure to comply with this certification may result in CJD, in its sole discretion, withholding reimbursement on personnel line items contained in the program budget until satisfactory evidence of compliance is provided.