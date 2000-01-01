Body-Worn Camera Program Grants

The Criminal Justice Division is operating a new grant program to aid municipal police departments and county sheriff’s offices in establishing or enhancing body-worn camera (BWC) programs. The program does not currently have a renewing funding stream, so this may be the only funding opportunity under this program.

For information on the current round of body camera grant funding, please see the funding announcement by clicking here.

For the text of the letter from the local prosecuting attorney required for the grant application, see below:

SAMPLE LETTER FROM PROSECUTOR – BODY-WORN CAMERA PROGRAM

This letter is only an example; reproducing the exact text is adequate to meet the requirements of the program, but is not necessary. As stated in the Body-Worn Camera Program Funding Announcement:

“Before an applicant can receive reimbursement funds, they must upload a letter from the local district attorney expressing that they actively use the evidence created through the use of body cameras and will participate in the law enforcement agency’s BWC policy development.”

Please see the example text below, and contact the Criminal Justice Division with any questions.

NAME

TITLE

ADDRESS

DATE

To Whom It May Concern,

My name is XXXXX, and I serve as the District Attorney in XXXX County.

I understand that XXXX Department has applied for grant funding to equip its officers with body-worn cameras. The department has contacted me and asked me to participate in the development of the department’s policies regarding the use of the cameras by its officers, and in the handling of the video evidence produced by the cameras.

I also intend to utilize that evidence in the prosecution of crimes by my office, as appropriate and allowable under applicable laws, rules and practices.

Respectfully Submitted,

NAME

TITLE