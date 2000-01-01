CJD relies on the opinions of experts throughout the criminal justice system through advisory committees, taskforces and coalitions, and ongoing strategic planning sessions. We value these partnerships, which help CJD to identify system gaps and improve upon best practices. While CJD has a vast number of stakeholders who provide us with both formal and informal guidance, CJD has several formal groups that help us to conduct ongoing strategic planning and make critical funding decisions within their respective areas of the criminal justice system:

CJD Boards and Councils

Juvenile Justice Advisory Board (JJAB) - Pursuant to Executive Order No. RP-9 relating to establishing the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Board; the JJAB advises CJD on matters pertaining to juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, including Title II of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act. CJD works closely with the JJAB to create and submit state compliance recommendations to the Legislature and the Governor. The State’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Three-Year Plan is also developed with input from the JJAB.

Specialty Courts Advisory Council (SCAC) - Pursuant to Texas Government Code 772.0061, the SCAC is an advisory council comprised of seven members who represent a variety of populations within the specialty court field. The SCAC performs evaluations on all specialty court grant applications and submits funding recommendations to CJD each grant cycle. CJD works closely with the SCAC to improve upon Specialty Court best practices and performance measures.

Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee - Established in Texas Government Code, Chapter 3106, the Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee conducts reviews and provides award recommendations to CJD on all Star of Texas Award nominations. The committee is made up of career first-responders who are seasoned in the devastating realities of their duties.

Texas Crime Stoppers Council - Pursuant to Texas Government Code 414.001, the Texas Crime Stoppers Council consists of 5 governor appointed members representing diverse groups of individuals who have participated in a crime stoppers organization. The council advises Texas Crime Stopper staff on the creation of local crime stoppers organizations, serves as an advocate to the organizations causes, assists in the creation of specialized programs and financially rewards each individual who reports leads that result in an arrest or apprehension.

Regional Councils

Texas Association of Regional Councils (TARC) - Serves as the primary liaison between the 24 regional councils of government and CJD. TARC is the statewide association of regional councils, who provides assistance to regional councils that assist local governments on a variety of public safety projects.

The 24 Regional Councils of Governments (COGs) - Provides high-level planning, oversight, reporting and technical assistance to CJD and its grantees. The COGs execute high-level regional planning initiatives, evaluation of projects, assistance in monitoring, reporting, oversight, implementing regulations, and other duties required by an Interlocal Agreement with CJD, as governed by the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Chapter 791, Texas Government Code.