The following certification is a required part of applications for funding under the Victim Assistance: Sexual Assault Forensic Services Initiative in order to comply with the program specific requirements. Prior to commencing grant activities, please copy the exact text below on agency letterhead, then have the Authorized Official on the grant sign, date and upload it to the Upload.Files tab within eGrants.

As the Authorized Official administering the Victim Assistance: Sexual Assault Forensic Services Initiative grant, I certify that the program for which we have requested funding employs or receives volunteer services from at least one victim advocate that has undergone an approved training through the Office of the Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Training Program within the last two years.

I understand that failure to comply with this certification may result in CJD, in its sole discretion, withholding reimbursement on personnel line items contained in the program budget until satisfactory evidence of compliance is provided.