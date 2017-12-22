Governor Abbott Pardons Seven Texans

Governor Greg Abbott today pardoned the following seven Texans recommended by the Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Corey Bouche Dunlap, 44, was sentenced to pay a $250 fine for the offense of unlawfully carrying a weapon in 1993.

James Clifton Hoover,72, was sentenced to three years of probation for the offense of theft in 1966.

Jessica O’Neal de Valentino, 40, was sentenced to five years of probation and $500 fine for the offense of credit card abuse in 1995.

Mark Michael Wallace, 61, was sentenced to two years of probation for the offense of forgery in 1974.

Brandon Todd Foster, 45, was sentenced to ten years of probation and a $500 fine for two charges of burglary of a habitation in 1992.

Dennis James Bashinski, 64, was sentenced to two years of probation for the offense of unlawful possession of a marijuana in 1972.

Marvin Eugene Thompson, 57, was sentenced to one day in jail for the offense of theft by check in 1981.