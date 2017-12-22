Governor Abbott Pardons Jessica DeValentino

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Jessica O’Neal deValentino, D.O.B. July 12, 1977, was sentenced in the 178th District Court in Harris County on September 13, 1995, to five years of probation and a $500 fine for the offense of Credit Card Abuse, Cause No. 698948; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

JESSICA O’NEAL DeVALENTINO

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HER CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 698948, IN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 22nd day of December, 2017.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

