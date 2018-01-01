TABC Regulations & Tax Requirements for Venues / Special Events
These sections were created by TMO legal fellowship interns Emily Burrows and Austin Hegarty during the summer of 2009.
For additional information about producing special events - including information concerning how to secure street closures - view:
City of Austin's Special Events Portal
City of Dallas' Office of Special Events
City of Houston Mayor's Office of Special Events
Venues / Special Events Guide
- TABC Regulations and Laws for Venues
A summary of the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission's regulations for serving alcohol at a business such as a music venue or restaurant.
- TABC Regulations and Laws for Special Events
A summary of the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission's regulations for serving alcohol at a special event such as a party at a house or business.
- City, State, and Federal Tax Regulations for Venues
A brief summary of taxes that a live music venue might be required to pay, with the city of Austin used an example for a venue's location.
- What Every Bar & Restaurant Owner Should Know About Playing Music In Their Establishment
A summary of license fees (BMI, SESAC, ASCAP) that a venue must pay in order to play music (recorded or live) in their establishment.