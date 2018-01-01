TABC Special Event Regulations

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) is the state agency regulating all phases of the alcoholic beverage industry in Texas. It is important to ensure compliance with TABC regulations at the risk of prosecution. Contact your regional field office concerning your particular event. Phone numbers are available at: http://www.tabc.state.tx.us/contact_us/local_field_office.asp. The is section was created by TMO legal fellowship intern Emily Burrows during the summer of 2009.

Disclaimer: The Texas Music Office does not intend for this advice to provide or replace professional legal advice in any way. These suggestions are only intended to provide a short-answer reference guide to the basic legal and business practices associated with the music industry. In your own interest, consult with an attorney before entering into any contractual agreement or taking any action against copyright infringement.

How do I legally serve beer and liquor at a special event?

It is legally possible to provide alcoholic beverages without a permit; however, the following rules must be followed:

You may not ask for money in any form You may not ask for a donation, have a tip jar for servers or charge for drinks Drinks must be free to any adult who requests a drink If only paying customers receive “free” drinks, it is not really free You may not charge a cover at the door or provide a paid service

You may not furnish alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 1 Class A misdemeanor – potential fine of $4,000.00 and/or jail term not to exceed 1 year 2 Requires a system of age identification (wristbands, marks on hands, ID checks for each drink)

You may not provide alcohol to intoxicated persons Signs of intoxication include coordination difficulties, reduced judgment and inhibitions and problems with vision and reflexes

You may have servers who are not TABC certified

Contact your local police department to ensure that you are permitted to hold an event at the location

What if a liquor or beer manufacturer or distributor donates the alcohol as a sponsor?

Manufacturers and wholesalers may, as a social courtesy, provide liquor or other things of value to unlicensed persons who are not employed or affiliated with the holder of a retail license or permit.3 However, you may not sell the product without a permit. See above for rules regarding serving alcohol free of charge.

What if I want to sell alcohol?

You cannot sell alcohol without having an appropriate license or permit.4 There is a potential for fines and/or jail time if you do.5 Another option is to have a licensed retailer sell for you (see below).

Types of Licenses & Permits:

If you would like to sell alcohol without an outside vendor and you are not associated with a charitable, civic, fraternal or religious organization, you will be required to obtain a retail permit for yourself. However, this option would likely not be useful for a special event because it requires posting a sign for sixty days that gives public notice of your intent to seek a license/permit and an extensive application process.16



What liabilities might I face?